Body Found in Hope Ranch Identified as Missing Mesa Woman

89-year-old Metta Thomsen had wandered away from home about three weeks ago

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Tuesday identified a body found in a ravine in the Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara as that of 89-year-old Metta Thomsen, a Mesa woman reported missing last month.

About 2:30 p.m. Monday, a gardener checking a water pump found the body off Bridle Trail near Las Olas and Las Palmas drives.

Drew Sugars, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said the county coroner is working to determine the cause of death.

Thomsen went missing June 27 after wandering away from her Cliff Drive home, just east of Hope Ranch. She suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Local police, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, the Harbor Patrol and search dogs conducted a two-day search for Thomsen after she went missing.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .