Girls Night Out a Benefit for Breast Cancer Research

Every girl needs a night out, and what better time to do that than from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday as part of a benefit for the Avon Foundation.
Spend the evening dancing, shopping among participating vendors or the silent auction, and learning about breast cancer — all a benefit for the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer.
Girls Night Out, at SoHo Restaurant & Music Club, will include appetizers and a no-host bar.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Click here to purchase tickets online. All proceeds will go to the Avon Foundation to fund efforts in finding a cure.
— Melissa Fitch represents Girls Night Out.