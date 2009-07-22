Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:07 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Group Files Civil Action Over Cold Spring Bridge Barriers

Friends of the Bridge wants Caltrans to set aside its proposed $4 million safety project

By Marc McGinnes | July 22, 2009 | 12:16 a.m.

Friends of the Bridge filed civil action Tuesday against the California Department of Transportation to get it to set aside its approval a month ago of proposed barriers nearly 10 feet above the roadway on both sides of Cold Spring Canyon Bridge near San Marcos Pass.

The action, filed by attorneys Marc Chytilo and Ana Citrin in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, alleges that Caltrans committed three specific violations of the California Environmental Quality Act in its efforts to proceed with $4 million in improvement to address suicide from the bridge.

Friends of the Bridge has voiced opposition to the barriers proposal since it was unveiled nearly two years ago.

Directors of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments recently voted to approve diverting $1.5 million from the Highway 101 widening project between Milpas and Hot Springs Road to the barriers project.

The funds diversion came after the California Transportation Commission informed Caltrans that the bridge barriers proposal would not receive further state funding. The source of the diverted $1.5 million in local funds was an earlier grant of federal economic recovery stimulus money.

The civil action seeks orders setting aside the certification of the environmental report and the June 22 approval of the project in the event that the court finds Caltrans committed violations.

— Marc McGinnes represents Friends of the Bridge.

