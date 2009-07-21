Ice Rink Proposal Skates Through Goleta Council

City leaders voice support for the efforts of the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association, which has raised about half of the $8 million it needs for the project

Save for a few million dollars still needed in funding, Goleta just got a little closer to having its own ice skating rink.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to send a letter of support and to watch for grant opportunities that could signal state or federal monies for skating advocates working to see that a rink gets built in the Good Land.

The county approved plans for the skating rink as a part of the Camino Real Marketplace project in 1997. Skating advocates approached Wynmark Company, owner of the shopping center, about the possibility of a nonprofit building the rink. The company then donated the land, the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association took the helm of the project, and a study was conducted that confirmed the rink would be financially sustainable with reasonable user fees, according to staff reports.

At a May council meeting, the GSBISA presented its plan to secure the land, have architectural and engineering plans by spring 2010 and complete construction by 2011. Renderings of the rink can be viewed on the group’s Web site, Ice in Paradise.

The group will be fundraising as it progresses through its plan, and has raised or received commitments for $3.9 million. The total amount they’ll need is about $8 million, which the group says will be raised from corporations, philanthropic and sports groups, and the community.

“We really strongly believe having a nonprofit ice skating facility here will greatly benefit the citizens of Goleta and well beyond,” said Kathy Mintzer, president of the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association.

The association has started talking with various organizations, such as the Boys & Girls Club, about holding regular skate days, Mintzer said. Some of the foundations the group has approached have pledged money toward the idea of having a skate day for at-risk youths. Youths who would like to go beyond and learn how to figure skate or play hockey would have scholarships available to them, she said.

While the group’s development director is helping write grants, Mintzer said the group is seeking to supplement its efforts with any money available for recreation on a state level.

Carolyn Brown, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, spoke Tuesday in support of the project. “We would love to see something like this happen,” she said. With 1,200 kids as a part of the club, “we’re constantly trying to find stuff for these kids to do.”

Last year, the group took several trips to Oxnard and Ventura to visit roller rinks, go ice skating and stop by Golf-N-Stuff, she said.

The expense of drivers and gas has forced the group to scale back this year, and it will do two or three trips for the whole summer. “If we had a facility in Goleta that’s so close, we wouldn’t have to worry about that,” she said. “For us in Santa Barbara, coming to Goleta is so much more doable.”

Councilwoman Margaret Connell commended the amount of work and dedication the group has put into the project. She said she also was pleased to hear about the scholarships.

“Skating is not a cheap sport,” she said. “To make what would otherwise not be available to these children is an added bonus. ... I wish we had more money we could give you, but if there are ways we can help, I would strongly support anything we can do.”

Mayor Roger Aceves said he had no problem directing the staff to be vigilant of grant opportunities, but that they wouldn’t be able to function as a grant-writing entity for the group.

“I want us to be very clear behind the project,” he said, “but to make sure there’s a very clear delineation of responsibilities.”

After the group gave its approval, Aceves turned to Mintzer with a word of encouragement.

“Good luck,” he said, “and let’s get it built.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .