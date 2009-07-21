Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Law Enforcement Puts Brakes on Auto Thefts

In California last year, 12.2 percent fewer vehicles were taken; among stolen cars, 86.8 percent were recovered

By James Richards | July 21, 2009 | 10:47 p.m.

Vehicle theft is in its third year of decline in California — its largest decrease in more than 10 years.

According to California Highway Patrol statistics, in 2008 there was a 12.2 percent decrease in the number of vehicle thefts statewide. While the sizable shift is encouraging news for members of California’s law enforcement community, the insurance industry and vehicle owners statewide, there’s still work to be done.

“Even with the decrease in vehicle theft, the economic loss to Californians continues to exceed $1 billion,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow said. “I applaud the work of our officers as well as police officers and sheriff’s deputies throughout the state to reduce the incidences of vehicle theft. With the continued efforts of California law enforcement agencies, coupled with prevention efforts by the public, we hope the numbers will continue to fall with each passing year.”

Of the 199,766 reported stolen vehicles in California last year, 86.8 percent of those vehicles were recovered.

Among the state’s 58 counties, Sierra County showed the biggest reduction in the percentage of vehicles stolen at 100 percent. Conversely, Mono County had a 133.3 percent increase in the number of vehicles stolen last year. Southern California continues to be a hot spot for vehicle theft. About 55.8 percent of all thefts occurred in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

“The cheapest form of defense is to simply employ the anti-theft devices that are standard on all vehicles: locks,” Farrow said. “Lock your car and take your keys.”

Here are other tips to ensure your vehicle remains where you left it:

» Park in a well-lit, populated area.

» Don’t warm up or leave your vehicle running unattended.

» Consider a visible or audible device that alerts thieves the vehicle is protected.

» Immobilizing devices prevent thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring a vehicle.

» Tracking devices can be effective in helping authorities recover stolen vehicles.

Honda and Toyota models continue to be popular among car thieves. Toyota has consistently ranked as the most frequently stolen pickup truck since 1984.

— James Richards is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.

 

