Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: A Solution for Goleta Beach Park

The EDC and Surfrider Foundation alternative is environmentally progressive and cost effective

By Brian Trautwein | July 21, 2009 | 6:43 p.m.

The Environmental Defense Center and the Santa Barbara Surfrider Foundation have worked for a decade to protect Goleta Beach Park.

Our goal is to protect all of the park’s amenities, including the beach, as important community recreational resources, while avoiding unnecessary environmental damage. Misinformation has been circulated about the California Coastal Commission’s 9-1 vote to deny Santa Barbara County’s proposed Goleta Beach permeable pile groin structure, which deserves to be addressed.

The commission denied the beach structure after thoroughly considering information from the county and its consultants, as well as input from the EDC and Surfrider and our team of coastal engineers, scientists and biologists, plus a wide spectrum of public comments. The commission received more than 230 petition signatures and letters in support of the groin and more than 580 letters opposed that instead favored the EDC’s & Surfrider’s alternative plan for protecting Goleta Beach Park.

The commission’s action was based on the fact that state law requires denial of any coastal structure that would interfere with sand movement, when an environmentally superior alternative is “feasible.” In this case, an alternative exists at a significantly lower cost, which promises to protect Goleta Beach Park without threatening down-coast beaches, bluffs and parks. Denial of the groin was founded in sound science, concern for the coast, and the Coastal Act’s important protections for our beaches.

With grants from The Fund for Santa Barbara and Coastal Fund, the EDC and Surfrider hired two coastal engineering firms. The firms independently found that the county’s proposal was likely to interfere with down-coast sand supplies and, as a result, down-coast beaches would narrow and bluffs would crumble at increasing rates.

The engineers pointed out that the county’s computer modeling was based on flawed assumptions and was therefore inaccurate and unreliable. The groin would have required expensive, ongoing dredging and maintenance causing air and water pollution, periodic beach and pier closures, and damage to coastal wildlife habitats.

The engineers developed the park reconfiguration alternative to protect the entire park, including the restaurant, beach, lawn area, parking and the environment. The alternative would place 30,000 cubic yards of sand on the beach and relocate some of the facilities (restrooms, part of the parking lot and utilities) farther within the park to protect them long into the future. The commission staff found the alternative to be feasible and to avoid down-coast effects.

Under the alternative, the area of turf would actually increase, and the interface between the sandy beach and turf would nearly double to 1,900 feet long. The area available for public use would increase from 7 to 10 acres. Most importantly, the alternative would protect the whole park, including all parking and facilities, without building a structure that would cause erosion of down-coast beaches and bluffs. The cost of the alternative is also about $12 million less than the county proposal.

The final chapter in the Goleta Beach saga has not been written. The county still needs to decide how it wishes to proceed. The EDC and Surfrider remain committed to working with the county on an environmentally progressive, long-term project that will protect Goleta Beach Park without unnecessary environmental risks.

Please contact the EDC’s Brian Trautwein or Linda Krop at 805.963.1622 with any questions about the commission’s action or about the EDC/Surfrider Alternative.

Brian Trautwein
Environmental Defense Center

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 