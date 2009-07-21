Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspected Prowler

Police say a man went to two homes and observed female victims through windows

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | July 21, 2009 | 7:37 p.m.

About 6:10 a.m. Monday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a prowler call on the 2400 block of Fletcher Avenue.

The female victim reported that she had seen the suspect on her property with his face against her window looking into the residence.

The victim alerted her boyfriend, who ran outside to confront the suspect. The boyfriend struck the suspect in the face. The suspect, who was armed with a 2-by-4, struck the boyfriend on the thigh, causing a laceration. The suspect fled the area.

About 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to another prowler call, this time on the 500 block of West Junipero Street.

The suspect was looking through a female victim’s bedroom window and asking her to disrobe her pajamas. The victim told police she recognized the suspect as a person who was sleeping in the backyard of her neighbor on the 500 block of West Alamar Avenue.

Officers contacted the suspect, Scott Randolph Hanson, 43, at the neighbor’s residence. A records check revealed Hanson was on parole and had a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

Hanson also matched the description given by the victim involved in the prowling call on Fletcher Avenue.

Hanson was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and for the no-bail parole warrant. The report was sent to the district attorney’s office requesting additional charges for the peeping incidents.

— Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

