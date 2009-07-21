Santa Barbara Woman Survives Being Hit By Train

She was attempting to cross tracks near Gaviota Beach

A Santa Barbara woman is recovering from her injuries Tuesday after being clipped by a passing Amtrak train near Gaviota Beach on Monday.

Drew Sugars, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said the 27-year-old woman was attempting to cross the train tracks about 5:20 p.m. Monday when she was hit.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Sugars said her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .