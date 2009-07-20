Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:16 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Ynez Residents Say Never! to Conversion of Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

A group forms to oppose turning the Santa Barbara County property into a Graceland-like attraction

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | July 20, 2009 | 6:02 p.m.

More than three weeks after the death of pop music star Michael Jackson, speculation continues about the future of Neverland Ranch, near Los Olivos. But a group of Santa Ynez Valley residents has spoken about when they think the home should be converted into a Graceland-esque homage.

Their answer is never.

That answer is also the name of their group, Never! — complete with an emphatic exclamation point, signaling how they feel about the ranch, 5225 Figueroa Mountain Road, becoming even more of a tourist attraction.

Santa Ynez resident Bob Field is spearheading the efforts of the Never! group. He says the area surrounding the ranch lacks the type of infrastructure needed to support high volumes of visitors. Graceland and Hearst Castle see 4,000 to 5,000 visitors a day, nearly a quarter of the population of the Santa Ynez Valley, according to Field.

“We’re really trying to avoid a fight,” he said, adding that he twice reached out to the company that owns the ranch, without results. He remains hopeful, however, because he’s been able to make peace with his neighbors in the surrounding Happy Canyon neighborhood in the past.

Last year, when the family who owns Neverland Ranch wanted to develop a public winery, controversy broke out among the neighbors, concerned that public wine tasting and “a big drinking party” didn’t fit the neighborhood, Field said.

“We settled that over a cup of coffee,” he said, adding that he hopes the Neverland issue will have the same outcome — on a bigger scale.

If you thought the media frenzy over Jackson’s death was over, think again. While on the phone with this reporter, ABC beeped in on Field’s phone line. Before taking the call, Field said Access Hollywood, USA Today, Business Week and a flurry of other media outlets had contacted him.

Distaste for the idea of converting Neverland into an attraction is unanimous among most of valley residents, he said. Also of concern is the property’s zoning, which designates it for agriculture and would require an overhaul of Santa Barbara County’s General Plan. Field said he believes it would set a precedent for other ag lands where developers would like to reap commercial profits.

The property’s owner, Tom Barrack, is the billionaire real estate investor and founder of Colony Capital LLC. According to valley residents, Barrack has assured them he has no plans to repackage Neverland as a tourist spot. He’s even hosted several high-end dinners at the ranch, by invitation only, to assure them he has no plans at this time.
 
“The universal curiosity about Neverland and its connection to Michael is an unchangeable fact,” Barrack said in a statement released last month. “We must be prepared for the fact that visitors and fans will come, with or without permission or an invitation.

“The consideration of the future of the Neverland property will be addressed in due time through normal process and with appropriate deliberation.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 