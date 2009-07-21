UCSB Arts & Lectures to Celebrate 50th Anniversary Season

Single tickets will be available starting Aug. 8; series subscriptions are on sale now

Single tickets for UCSB Arts & Lectures’ 50th anniversary season will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 8.

The landmark year offers more than 40 events beginning Sept. 24 with a taping of National Public Radio favorite “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” and features an intimate solo recital with classical music superstar Yo-Yo Ma (Dec. 7) and a riveting revue by Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Patti LuPone (May 13).

From breathtaking performances to timely lectures by the world’s leading thinkers, the Arts & Lectures 2009-10 season is your ticket to culture.

Series subscriptions are on sale now.

To order tickets, click here, call 805.893.3535 or visit the UCSB Arts & Lectures Ticket Office, in Building 402 adjacent to Campbell Hall.

— Meghan Henry is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.