Crews Respond to Help Hiker Near Tunnel Road
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | July 21, 2010 | 11:15 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department are responding to Tunnel Road to assist an injured hiker.
A 9-1-1 call was received shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, and crews are on the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
Noozhawk is following this developing story. Check back for updates.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
