Detectives Release Photo of Suspect in Robbery of CVS Pharmacy

Sheriff's Department seeks the public's help in identifying the suspect

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department have released surveillance photos of a recent robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in the Goleta area.

About 5:25 a.m. July 9, a subject entered the CVS Pharmacy in the Turnpike Shopping Center in the 100 block of South Turnpike Road.

Upon entry, the suspect approached and handed a cashier a note that demanded money. Once the cashier complied, the suspect collected the money and left the store. It is not know if he left area on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect was described as male in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing pants, gloves and a long hooded sweater with the hood pulled over his head and the string drawn around his face.

No injuries were reported, and no weapon was seen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information related to the crime is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.