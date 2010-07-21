Health Warnings Issued for Five Local Beaches

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services issued health-status warnings Tuesday for five local beaches after weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.
The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach, Butterfly Beach, Goleta Beach, Refugio State Beach and Sands at Coal Oil Point.
Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness. Swimmers are advised to stay out of the water a minimum of 50 yards away from both sides of creek mouths or storm drains.
Click here or call the ocean hot line at 805.681.4949 for updates.
— Willie Brummett represents Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services.