InTouch Technologies Hosting Clinical Innovations Forum

InTouch Technologies, the world leader in Remote Presence health-care solutions, will host the Fifth Annual Remote Presence Clinical Innovations Forum this Thursday through Saturday, July 22-24, at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort in Santa Barbara.
The keynote address on the future of telemedicine will be presented by Dr. Bernard Harris, a former NASA astronaut who conducted the first telemedicine conference from space with the Mayo Clinic.
Clinical presentations will also be given by an esteemed faculty on their findings and experiences related to telemedicine and InTouch Health’s suite of Remote Presence endpoint devices. Interactive workshops are planned for Saturday morning.
For more information, contact the forum organizer at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.869.1124.
— Jennifer Neisse is marketing communications manager at InTouch Health.