Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:07 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: Banking Barons Still Grinning

Congress enacts new regulations, but they're not enough to stop the greed

By Jim Hightower | July 21, 2010 | 10:29 p.m.

Like ugly on a toad, banker greed just can’t be rinsed off, no matter how much regulatory soap you use.

Jim Hightower
Jim Hightower

Last week, Congress enacted new rules to govern America’s huge banks, thus completing Washington’s response to the unbridled Wall Street greed that crashed the financial system and crushed our economy. The regulatory reforms were hailed by Democrats as possessing powerful cleansing power, while Republicans wailed that the new rules were overly caustic, imposing such a heavy-handed governmental scrub that the delicate layers of Wall Street innovation, competitiveness and profitability will be rubbed away.

Meanwhile, the big bankers were grinning from ear to ear, for the bill requires no restructuring and decentralizing of the monopolistic grip that these giants have on America’s credit system. Thus, they still retain the power to rip off consumers, gamble with depositors’ money, haul in exorbitant profits and pay themselves ungodly bonuses — all while remaining “too big to fail.”

Yes, the banking barons now have to adjust to stricter regulations, many of which are good and long overdue. But these guys are experts at slipping out of governmental leashes. Indeed, JPMorgan Chase alone has had 90 “project teams” at work for months, plotting end runs around new regulations long before they were even passed.

For example, the law restricts those infuriating overdraft fees that banks have been sneaking into our debit card accounts. A victory, right? Yes, but bankers didn’t miss a beat in finding another way to pick our pockets — they’re already imposing new “maintenance fees” for basic checking accounts.

Forget receiving a free toaster for opening an account — Bank of America, Wells Fargo and others now hit you with up to $15 a month just for the privilege of putting your money in their bank for them to use.

Jaimie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, insists that this is necessary. “If you’re a restaurant and you can’t charge for the soda, you’re going to charge more for the burger,” he lectures.

Come on, Jamie, drop the mom-and-pop pose. You’re not a little restaurant struggling to make ends meet — you head a monopolistic financial behemoth that helped ruin the economy for moms and pops, then took billions in taxpayer bailouts, used the crisis to increase its monopoly power, continues to get federally subsidized money, has just announced a 78 percent hike in profits. and recently paid you a salary and bonus of $18 million.

These giants are Washington insiders who routinely rig the rules and get favorable treatment. Take Goldman Sachs. Last week, federal regulators hit it with one of the largest fraud penalties in financial history — a half-billion bucks. Federal officials crowed that this level of punishment will get Wall Street’s attention, compelling the banks to return to an ethic of “honest treatment and fair dealing.”

But, wait — the same day the penalty was assessed, Goldman’s stock price went up 5 percent. Once again, bankers were grinning. “It looks like a big win for Goldman,” one financial analyst gloated, adding that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s $550 million assessment “seems like a paltry sum.”

It would be impossible for me to put “$550 million” and “paltry” in the same sentence, but do the Wall Street math. Goldman hauls in a half-billion dollars in profit every 15 days. In fact, the 5 percent boost that Goldman got in its stock price the day of the SEC’s penalty added far more than $550 million to its market value — so the giant made money off the deal! Some “punishment.”

Washington’s bill is an important start on reform, but only a start. Congress and the White House might think their job is done, but public fury at Wall Street’s reckless greed will not be abated by a bill that simply doesn’t have the stuff to stop the greed. As Wall Street banker and political insider Roger Altman wrote after the bill passed, “Most in our community view it as relatively harmless.”

You’ll know that real reform has come when the bankers have the grins wiped off their faces. To help push structural reforms that really can restore “fair dealing” to America’s banking system, connect with Americans for Financial Reform.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 