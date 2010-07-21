MTD Encourages Residents to Hop Aboard with Ride Free Days

The Valley Express runs from the Santa Ynez Valley to Goleta or Santa Barbara

As commutes go, driving down Highway 101 from the Santa Ynez Valley to Goleta or Santa Barbara is much better than most. For the past five years, the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has done its part to make that commute even easier, with the Valley Express commuter service.

Originally funded in 2005 by a CMAQ (Congestion Mitigation Air Quality) grant, the Valley Express reached its highest ridership levels during the days of high gas prices in 2008. Now, with gas prices lower and the economy affecting jobs through layoffs or furloughs, ridership has declined.

In an effort to introduce — or reintroduce — the Valley Express to riders, MTD is presenting Ride Free Days on the Valley Express, July 21-27.

Riders can save money and enjoy reclining seats, cup holders, reading lights and the newly added free WiFi.

Nate and Elizabeth Streeper drive together from Buellton to their jobs in Santa Barbara.

“Elizabeth and I do plan on using the Valley Express that week,” said Nate Streeper, a library coordinator at the Santa Barbara Braille Institute. “It will be a nice break from driving.”

David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations at MTD, said he sees great value in Ride Free Days.

“We know the best way to try something for the first time is to try it for free,” he said. “By raising the Valley Express ridership this summer, MTD hopes to secure additional much needed funding, to keep the Valley Express running.”

For more information about Ride Free Days or the Valley Express routes, times and stops, click here or call 805.963.3366.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.