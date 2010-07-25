Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:24 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sandra Walker Feeling at Home at Ventura Chamber of Commerce

New CEO is a longtime Ventura volunteer and former Camarillo chamber executive

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 25, 2010 | 12:20 a.m.

Sandra Walker, the new president and CEO of the Ventura Chamber of Commerce, is settling in to the new position. It has been a homecoming of sorts for the longtime chamber volunteer.

Sandra Walker
Walker is no stranger to the Ventura County business scene or to the chamber of commerce environment. For the last two years she was operations director at the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. She succeeded Zoe Taylor, who led the Ventura chamber for 13 years before leaving in November to start a business consulting practice. In fact, Walker worked with Taylor as a Ventura chamber ambassador and a Marketing Committee member.

“I’m thrilled to be the new CEO,” Walker told Noozhawk. “It’s a great time to be a member of the Ventura chamber as we are re-inventing ourselves and the way we do business. We are adding more value and benefits to our members, strengthening our ties with the city and local partners, and continuing to be the premier resource for businesses in Ventura.”

Before embarking on a chamber career, Walker spent 11 years in banking, and was branch manager of the Ventura corporate office of Pacific Western Bank, formerly Affinity Bank. She worked previously as an accountant with the city of Ventura.

Walker is a board member of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties and is a past board member of the Downtown Ventura Organization.

She is also a board member of the Ventura County Medical Resource Foundation, is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Camarillo and serves on the Ventura County Girl Scouts’ Women of Distinction Committee. She is also a regular speaker at various young professionals organizations around Ventura County.

Walker and her husband, Jeff, live in Camarillo with their new Jack-Rat Terrier puppy, Dexter.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

