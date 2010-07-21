Santa Barbara Fire, Police Commission to Meet Thursday

The public is invited to hear about police staffing, budgets and the crime rate

The Fire and Police Commission will convene at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22 in the meeting room at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The meeting will include an updated presentation on police staffing, budget, the crime rate and how police resources are prioritized.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez and Deputy Police Chief Frank Mannix will make a presentation on behalf of the Santa Barbara Police Department. City Finance Director Bob Samario will provide a financial report.

The public is welcome to attend. There will be an opportunity for brief public comment at the beginning of the meeting.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.