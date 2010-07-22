Santa Barbara City Council Opts Not to Negotiate Lease with Target

The retailer eyes a 15-acre parcel near the airport, but officials cite concerns about traffic congestion

In closed session last week, the Santa Barbara City Council opted to forgo allowing a Target retail store to be built on a 15-acre property across Hollister Avenue from the Santa Barbara Airport.

Target had expressed interest in entering into a long-term lease with the city, which owns land near the airport.

City officials declined, citing a number of considerations, including the potential traffic effects of a large-scale retail operation in the area, but said they’re open to working something out with the retail chain.

“We have reason to believe that they are looking for another spot,” Councilman Das Williams said.

In discussions with the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Goleta had expressed concern about the potential for extreme congestion at the intersection of Hollister and Fairview avenues.

“There was a sense of relief that (the City of Santa Barbara) wasn’t going to pursue a high-impact commercial project in what is essentially an office park area,” Goleta City Manager Dan Singer said, noting that the issue has not yet come before the Goleta City Council in a public hearing.

