SCEEP to Light It Up at Solar SUNday

Stop by for a free CFL bulb and a chance to win other energy-efficient prizes

By Candice Tang | July 21, 2010 | 12:16 p.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership will participate in the Community Environmental Council’s 2010 Solar SUNday Festival, from 11 a.m.t o 4 p.m. July 25 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

SCEEP will be giving away free Compact Fluorescent Light bulbs and holding an hourly Light Emitting Diode (LED) drawing for giveaways at booth No. 7. Festival participants also can sign up to receive a free energy efficiency kit.

As all energy managers and solar installers will attest, the first step before adding solar panels to a home or office is to ensure that the building is using as little energy as possible. To graphically drive this point home, throughout the day SCEEP representatives will demonstrate and compare how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs vs. energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand crank demonstration device. SCEEP will also give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses at the festival.

“SCEEP is committed to showing the community how to be as energy-efficient as possible,” said Jim Dewey, SCEEP spokesman and a facilities and energy manager for the City of Santa Barbara. “We are a resource for everyone in the South County to utilize as we continue to move into a more energy-efficient future.”

SCEEP will be introducing new LED technology to South County residents through an hourly giveaway. Six-watt Pharox LED bulbs, which provide the light equivalency of a 60-watt incandescent bulb, will be raffled every hour to winning festival participants. These bulbs are worth a retail value of $49.95 each and offer a number of benefits: They have a long lifetime, lasting 35 times longer than incandescent bulbs (about 25 years, based on four hours average use per day); they are recyclable; and they provide a soft white light that stays cool to the touch.

Every hour, festival guests can enter their name to win a brand new Pharox LED. No purchase is required, and it is not necessary to be present to win.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

