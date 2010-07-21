SOFTIN Benefit Car Show Cruising In to Camarillo

All proceeds will help provide hands-on ocean education to the disabled, elderly and at-risk youths

Vintage cars will share the field with vintage war birds for SOFTIN’s Second Annual Benefit Car Show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at the World War II Aviation Museum in Camarillo.

All proceeds from the show will help fund Seafaring Opportunities For Those In Need (SOFTIN), a local nonprofit organization that provides hands-on ocean education to the physically disabled, mentally impaired, victims of abuse, the elderly and at-risk youths.

Similar to the toss up of vintage war planes, classics, muscle cars, low-riders, motorcycles and bicycles to be on display for Sunday’s event, SOFTIN aims to provide a fun and meaningful experience for all types of people.

“One day, we chartered a group out to the ocean,” said Capt. David Bacon, one of the founders of SOFTIN. “I noticed that the one special-needs person in the group was deriving far more from that day than anyone aboard. It was a forehead-slapping moment.”

Bacon and his three co-founders — Tiffany Vague, Ramona Lisa McFadyen and Debbie Bencomo — did the “heavy lifting” to gain 501(c)3 nonprofit status for their organization. The crew takes up to six guests on two- to three-hour excursions to the ocean free of charge. The sea education is tailored to the specific guests onboard.

On his way out to sea outfitted in his trusty black cowboy hat, Bacon usually stops by the bait shop to load his bait box with slippery sardines.

“Kids love to reach in and touch the sardines,” he said. “It really sparks their interest in the ocean.”

Lessons on the infrastructure of the harbor, sea birds, seamanship, fishing, water quality and ocean conservation all build self-esteem and knowledge of the sea.

“What an incredible experience!” a parent of a special-needs child said in a testimonial of SOFTIN’s program. “Talia was beyond thrilled and still talks about the trip. The SOFTIN crew knows just how to stimulate minds, build confidence and coax children out of their shells.”

“Much of the funding has come from us through WaveWalker Charters,” Bacon said. WaveWalker provides private charters to the Channel Islands or around the Santa Barbara Channel for fishing, photography and sightseeing adventures.

However, he said, car shows have the potential to generate a lot of funding for nonprofit organizations.

Vague, Bacon’s daughter, used to be involved with show car culture. “All of the car clubs have been so supportive,” she said. “100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to SOFTIN.”

There are more than 90 categories for first and secnd places.

“Classics do not compete with low riders — there is a category for each car. They are too unique and too different to compete,” she said.

There will also be specialty awards and People’s Choice for first, second and third place. Professionals will judge the vintage cars.

With a hydraulics car hop, beer garden, kiddie corner, live music and World War II airplane rides, the event is sure to have something for everyone.

Admission is $10, and children age 12 or younger get in free. World War II airplane rides will be available for an additional cost. Funds generated from the airplane rides will go to the WWII Aviation Museum.

A pre-party will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Fresh Mex Bar & Grill, 4238 Saviers Road in Oxnard. The cost is $30 per person, which includes a tri-tip dinner and two drinks (either wine or beer).

Whether by plane, car, boat or wheelchair, make your way to the Camarillo air field this Sunday.

Click here to learn more about SOFTIN. For more information on entering a car, truck, motorcycle or bicycle into the show, e-mail Vague at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for the event’s Facebook page.

— Noozhawk intern Andrea Ellickson, a UCSB graduate, is a journalism student at SBCC. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .