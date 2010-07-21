Ventura County Fair’s Entry Days Start Friday

Trophies, ribbons and more than $175,000 in cash prizes will be awarded

It’s that time again for fresh-baked pies, handmade quilts, children’s art projects and just about everything in between. The Ventura County Fair is back for 2010’s “Western Nights and Carnival Lights,” so get out your recipe books, instruction manuals and pure skill, and prepare to create a masterpiece.

The fair showcases all types of creativity, from photography, paintings, clothes and baked goods to table settings, pottery and model airplanes. There’s even an entire building dedicated to Ventura County’s youth, including jewelry, drawings, woodwork and writing.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23-25, many departments will be accepting entries for the 2010 Ventura County Fair. These include home arts, amateur fine arts, gems and minerals, youth expo, 4-H and grange, photography, horse show, and Uncle Leo’s Barn Ag Contest.

Click here for more information about entry dates for other departments.

With thousands of categories to choose from, you’re sure to find a place to showcase your talents. Then, bring your friends and family to the fair to see your work on display. Plus, there are trophies to be won, hundreds of ribbons, and more than $175,000 in cash prizes. Be sure to look up the entry dates for the new cowboy poetry contest and the “I ♥ Ventura County” Video Contest.

For more information, refer to the 2010 Ventura County Fair entry guide, available at many locations around the county, or call 805.648.3376.

— Carolyn Mescher is a publicist for the Ventura County Fairgrounds.