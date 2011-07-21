American Riviera Bank Marks Five-Year Anniversary with Continued Profitability

American Riviera Bank announced Thursday unaudited net income of $702,000 (28 cents per share) for the six months ending June 30, which represents a 40 percent increase in profit from the $502,000 (20 cents per share) for the same period last year. The bank has now reported seven consecutive quarters of profitability.

“We are very proud to reach our milestone five-year anniversary with solid profitability to report, and a rapidly growing base of relationship clients,” President and CEO Jeff DeVine said. “We have ample capital and liquidity to lend within our community, and look forward to serving our clients for many years to come.”

American Riviera Bank continues to experience significant growth in relationships, with a 13 percent increase in core deposits and a 22 percent increase in the number of non-time deposit accounts compared with one year ago. The bank reported $107 million in deposits at June 30, with $20 million in noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

As of June 30, the bank reported total loans outstanding of $97 million, an 8 percent increase from the previous quarter end.

The combined effect of increased loan balances and repayment of $6 million of fixed-rate FHLB advances during this quarter resulted in net interest margin increasing from 4.25 percent at the previous quarter to 4.55 percent for the quarter ended June 30.

Management and the Board of Directors believe the allowance for loan losses at 2.64 percent of total loans is adequate at June 30, and therefore, did not record any loan loss provision in the second quarter of 2011.

The bank reported unaudited net income for the quarter ended June 30 of $338,000, a 23 percent increase compared with the $274,000 reported for the same quarter last year. The bank continues to maintain a strong capital position with Tier 1 capital to total assets of 15 percent as of June 30, well above the regulatory guideline of 5 percent for well-capitalized institutions. The tangible book value of one share of American Riviera Bank stock is $7.81 as of June 30.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.