Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:31 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Arch Rock Fish Teams Up with Skyy for First-Ever Craft Cocktail Contest

The first 30 drink concepts will face off Monday for a $1,000 cash prize

By Maria Long for Arch Rock Fish | July 21, 2011 | 3:47 p.m.

Arch Rock Fish has announced it will hold its first-ever Craft Cocktail Contest in partnership with Skyy products.

Arch Rock Fish, 608 Anacapa St., will accept the first 30 drink concepts for Skyy products’ latest spirit, Wild Turkey 81 Bourdon (WT81). The competition will be held at Arch Rock Fish at 3 p.m. Monday.

“Arch Rock Fish is thrilled to partner with Skyy,” Arch Rock Fish co-owner Jeremiah Higgins said. “They have been a great vendor and friend to us throughout our first year. This contest will be fun.”

Wild Turkey 81 was developed to be a bartender-friendly, mixable spirit that will stand up in bourbon cocktails. It is similar in taste to Wild Turkey 101 and is designed to take the place of Wild Turkey 80. All entrants will receive a bottle of WT81 with its aromas of vanilla, caramel and soft fruit, to test their cocktail concepts.

“We are excited to launch this product and to produce a new contest highlighting the creativity of Santa Barbara’s best bartenders,” Arch Rock Fish co-owner and mixologist Mike Anderson said.

Powerhouse co-owner and executive chef Scott Leibfried will emcee the contest — a two-round elimination process in which all contestants are required to supply their own ingredients to complement their main ingredient, Wild Turkey 81.

Judges will include Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. They will judge the contestants drinks on taste, creativity, presentation and overall innovation in the bourbon cocktail arena.

There is a $1,000 cash prize for the winner as well as a feature on Arch Rock Fish’s menu and chalkboard.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing Arch Rock Fish.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 