Arch Rock Fish Teams Up with Skyy for First-Ever Craft Cocktail Contest

The first 30 drink concepts will face off Monday for a $1,000 cash prize

Arch Rock Fish has announced it will hold its first-ever Craft Cocktail Contest in partnership with Skyy products.

Arch Rock Fish, 608 Anacapa St., will accept the first 30 drink concepts for Skyy products’ latest spirit, Wild Turkey 81 Bourdon (WT81). The competition will be held at Arch Rock Fish at 3 p.m. Monday.

“Arch Rock Fish is thrilled to partner with Skyy,” Arch Rock Fish co-owner Jeremiah Higgins said. “They have been a great vendor and friend to us throughout our first year. This contest will be fun.”

Wild Turkey 81 was developed to be a bartender-friendly, mixable spirit that will stand up in bourbon cocktails. It is similar in taste to Wild Turkey 101 and is designed to take the place of Wild Turkey 80. All entrants will receive a bottle of WT81 with its aromas of vanilla, caramel and soft fruit, to test their cocktail concepts.

“We are excited to launch this product and to produce a new contest highlighting the creativity of Santa Barbara’s best bartenders,” Arch Rock Fish co-owner and mixologist Mike Anderson said.

Powerhouse co-owner and executive chef Scott Leibfried will emcee the contest — a two-round elimination process in which all contestants are required to supply their own ingredients to complement their main ingredient, Wild Turkey 81.

Judges will include Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. They will judge the contestants drinks on taste, creativity, presentation and overall innovation in the bourbon cocktail arena.

There is a $1,000 cash prize for the winner as well as a feature on Arch Rock Fish’s menu and chalkboard.

— Maria Long is a publicist representing Arch Rock Fish.