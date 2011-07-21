Bacara Resort & Spa Sold to Real Estate Investment Firm

Ohana representative says jobs and operations of the resort won't be affected

Bacara Resort & Spa of Goleta has been sold to Ohana Real Estate Investors.

ADCO, a New York-based real estate and merchant banking company, developed, owned and managed the 360-room Bacara, which serves as a destination resort and conference center.

The 35-acre beachfront resort at 8301 Hollister Ave. includes a 42,000-square-foot spa, swimming pools, restaurants, a wine cellar, bars and lounges, and 25,500 square feet of meeting space.

Bacara was sold for an undisclosed amount to Ohana, a real estate investment group with offices in California and Hawaii.

Sheila Bautista, who works out of Ohana’s Redwood City office, told Noozhawk the employment status and operations of the resort will not change, although new management will be brought in through Access Hospitality.

She said the purchase is “a good opportunity for us to carry the torch and be a part of the Santa Barbara community.”

Ohana also owns Montage luxury hotels in Beverly Hills, Laguna Beach and Deer Valley, Utah, according to its Web site.

