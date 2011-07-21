Emotional Intelligence Training Seminar Set for Aug. 22-26 in Santa Barbara

Event is designed to help leaders, teams and others increase performance and productivity

6Seconds.org, a world leading nonprofit in emotional intelligence (EQ) for business, education and personal settings, is offering a certification seminar titled “Building Capacity for Transformation with Emotional Intelligence” on Aug. 22-26 in Santa Barbara.

In these tough times, leaders, teams and educators are learning to deliver more with less, in high stress conditions. Surprisingly, more people are discovering their reactions aren’t weakness; emotions are tools to help the tough get going. Research shows that 70 percent of organizational change efforts fail, due to the people side.

The 6Seconds.org EQ training provides techniques to increase performance and productivity — so participants develop the foresight to stay in the 30 percent who grow and succeed.

6Seconds.org discovered eight key competencies in EQ — skills such as recognizing patterns and consequential thinking — were responsible for nearly 55 percent of success. The EQ training in August will provide certification in the transformational Six Seconds Model, equipping participants with tools and processes to use themselves, as well as with their teams, students and clients. The Six Seconds Model and tools provide practical methods to leverage emotional intelligence at work, home and at school.

The seminar will be co-facilitated by Marilyn Jorgensen, a pioneer in advancing EQ education in the Santa Barbara community and founder of Discoveries Learning Centers, and, 6Seconds.org COO, author and top specialist in EQ research and development, Joshua Freedman.

“Neuroscience shows when people harness emotions to think more clearly, they learn more effectively and make better decisions,” Jorgensen said. “Our practical assessment tools and training benefit the entire relationship chain connecting businesses to customers, teachers to students, and individuals to their community. We’re excited about the chance to bring this training to Santa Barbara.”

The seminar will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily at Los Olivos and Garden streets in Santa Barbara. The fee (sliding scale) is $1,895 to $2,895.

For more information, click here or contact Brian Gore at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 888.572.4835.

— Brian Gore represents 6Seconds.org.