Gerald Carpenter: DIJO Brings ‘The Exonerated’ to Center Stage

DIJO Productions will present the live docudrama The Exonerated, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, opening this week at the Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo.

The cast includes Leslie Story, Edward Giron, Bill Waxman, Travis Warren, Stan Holder, Christian Cole, Aden Hailu and Maia Mook.

In 2000, after moving from Minneapolis to New York, Blank and Jensen attended a conference on the death penalty. They were so moved by what they heard and learned — wrongful convictions, innocent people suffering incarceration and sentenced to death — that they spent the next several months interviewing death row inmates around the country, collecting stories about those who, after a long struggle, had managed to establish themselves as not guilty of the crimes for which they were being punished.

The result was The Exonerated, which dramatizes the true stories of six wrongfully convicted people who survived death row, and uses their own words. The format of the play shifts between first-person monologues and scenes set in courtrooms and prisons.

The Exonerated was first performed in Los Angeles by the Actors’ Gang on April 19, 2002, directed by the playwrights. The play premiered in New York City on Oct. 10, 2002, at 45 Bleecker Theater, directed by Bob Balaban, where it ran for more than 600 performances.

In 2005, Balaban directed a motion picture of the play for cable television starring David Brown Jr. (the only cast member to have appeared in the stage play), Brian Dennehy, Danny Glover, Delroy Lindo, Aidan Quinn and Susan Sarandon. The play was first published in 2004.

The Exonerated previews at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and opens at 8 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6.

Admission is $24 general and $19 for students and seniors. For tickets and information, call the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408 or click here.

