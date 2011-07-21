Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: DIJO Brings ‘The Exonerated’ to Center Stage

Play previews Thursday, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 6

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | July 21, 2011 | 3:51 p.m.

Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank, authors of The Exonerated.
Erik Jensen and Jessica Blank, authors of The Exonerated.

DIJO Productions will present the live docudrama The Exonerated, by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, opening this week at the Center Stage Theater in Paseo Nuevo.

The cast includes Leslie Story, Edward Giron, Bill Waxman, Travis Warren, Stan Holder, Christian Cole, Aden Hailu and Maia Mook.

In 2000, after moving from Minneapolis to New York, Blank and Jensen attended a conference on the death penalty. They were so moved by what they heard and learned — wrongful convictions, innocent people suffering incarceration and sentenced to death — that they spent the next several months interviewing death row inmates around the country, collecting stories about those who, after a long struggle, had managed to establish themselves as not guilty of the crimes for which they were being punished.

The result was The Exonerated, which dramatizes the true stories of six wrongfully convicted people who survived death row, and uses their own words. The format of the play shifts between first-person monologues and scenes set in courtrooms and prisons.

The Exonerated was first performed in Los Angeles by the Actors’ Gang on April 19, 2002, directed by the playwrights. The play premiered in New York City on Oct. 10, 2002, at 45 Bleecker Theater, directed by Bob Balaban, where it ran for more than 600 performances.

In 2005, Balaban directed a motion picture of the play for cable television starring David Brown Jr. (the only cast member to have appeared in the stage play), Brian Dennehy, Danny Glover, Delroy Lindo, Aidan Quinn and Susan Sarandon. The play was first published in 2004.

The Exonerated previews at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, and opens at 8 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 6.

Admission is $24 general and $19 for students and seniors. For tickets and information, call the Center Stage box office at 805.963.0408 or click here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 