Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County Awarded $600,000 Federal Grant

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Thursday that the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has been awarded a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institution Fund.

The grant will allow the Housing Trust Fund to provide low-interest financing for affordable housing for middle-class families in Santa Barbara County.

“I am so pleased the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County has been awarded this important federal funding, particularly given the cuts that it has faced at the state and local level,” Capps said. “Jennifer McGovern and her dedicated team do exceptional work in our local communities, and will put these federal dollars to good use in ensuring that working middle-class families in Santa Barbara County have access to affordable housing.”

“We are pleased to receive this CDFI Fund grant award, which will support the work of community-based affordable housing sponsors who have been hard hit with local and state funding cuts,” said McGovern, president and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. “We will use the grant to provide low-cost financing for housing projects that serve local working families as well as our most vulnerable populations. We thank Congresswoman Lois Capps and the U.S. Treasury CDFI Fund for bringing needed resources and hope to our communities to solve our critical affordable housing needs.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.