Keller Williams Realty Makes Santa Barbara Debut

Learning-based company opens an office at 1435 Anacapa St.

By Cassie Wiman for Keller Williams Realty Inc. | July 21, 2011 | 2:51 p.m.

Keller Williams Realty Inc., a fast-growing residential real estate firm in North America, is making its debut into the Santa Barbara market with the opening of its Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara office.

Led by operating principal Rob Aigner and team leader Parker Beatty, the newest Keller Williams Realty market center will offer Santa Barbara-area buyers and sellers exceptional service and years of agent and staff experience.

“Keller Williams Realty is excited about opening a new market center in Santa Barbara,” said Mark Willis, chief executive officer of Keller Williams Realty International. “Our company has a policy of limiting its market presence by selecting only the premier partners in any given area. These individuals are top producers, or have the potential to be so. By maintaining our standards of excellence, we can provide Keller Williams Realty customers with the best real estate experience possible.”

Keller Williams Realty is a learning-based company that offers cutting-edge training to its associates through Keller Williams University. Its industry-unique, agent-centric business model includes profit sharing and agent leadership councils that participate in companywide decisions.

“We are proud of the way we do business, and we hope Santa Barbara residents will think of us when they think of real estate,” Aigner said.

The new office is located at 1435 Anacapa St. and can be reached at 805.456.3600.

— Cassie Wiman represents Keller Williams Realty Inc.

