Officials Trace Oil Found on Brown Pelicans to Natural Seepage

Authorities say lab results have traced the source of oil recently found on five brown pelicans picked up at two Santa Barbara beaches to natural seepage.

Two birds were rescued near Elwood Beach on July 12, and three birds were spotted near East Beach on July 13, but only one was rescued.

Marine science technician Wayne Alleyne of Marine Safety Detachment Santa Barbara told Noozhawk that the natural seepage came from the Monterey Formation.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for spills in local waters and beaches, and no more oiled birds were found in the area.

The California Department of Fish & Game as well as the California Emergency Operations Service and Emergency Management Agency were notified and involved in the investigation.

The pelicans were transferred July 14 to a wildlife care center in San Pedro for rehabilitation.

“There they will undergo a process where they will be cleaned, rehabilitated and later released,” Alleyne said.

