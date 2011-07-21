Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Officials Trace Oil Found on Brown Pelicans to Natural Seepage

The birds, rescued off Santa Barbara beaches, have been transferred to a wildlife care center

By Sarah Webb, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 21, 2011 | 10:36 p.m.

Authorities say lab results have traced the source of oil recently found on five brown pelicans picked up at two Santa Barbara beaches to natural seepage.

Two birds were rescued near Elwood Beach on July 12, and three birds were spotted near East Beach on July 13, but only one was rescued.

Marine science technician Wayne Alleyne of Marine Safety Detachment Santa Barbara told Noozhawk that the natural seepage came from the Monterey Formation.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for spills in local waters and beaches, and no more oiled birds were found in the area.

The California Department of Fish & Game as well as the California Emergency Operations Service and Emergency Management Agency were notified and involved in the investigation.

The pelicans were transferred July 14 to a wildlife care center in San Pedro for rehabilitation.

“There they will undergo a process where they will be cleaned, rehabilitated and later released,” Alleyne said.

Noozhawk intern Sarah Webb can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

