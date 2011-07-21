Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Orfalea Foundations Awards $150,000 in Grants for Teen After-School Programs

The 17 nonprofit programs in Santa Barbara County represent a wide range of activities

By Nate Rogers for the Orfalea Foundations | July 21, 2011 | 7:22 p.m.

The Orfalea Foundations recently granted $150,000 to 17 nonprofit programs serving teens in seventh through 12th grades throughout Santa Barbara County.

Awarded programs represent a wide range of activities, from science experiences to physical programs and leadership opportunities. The grants specifically support access and participation of low-income teens to attend programs outside of school times.

The awarded programs provide ongoing positive relationships with adults and focus on skill building opportunities, engaging students in lifelong learning.

“The foundations support programs that are strength-based and seek to expand the sense of possibility for the youth they serve,” said Catherine Brozowski, vice president for the Orfalea Foundations. “We feel strongly that young people need access to skill-building opportunities in combination with connections to positive adults to reach their potential and it takes the whole community to make this happen.”

Grants will support programs throughout Santa Barbara County, such as the YMCA, the Wilderness Youth Project, Future Leaders of America, Girls Inc. and several others. Specifically in North County, People for Leisure and Youth will provide “Girls Circle” programming to girls in Santa Maria. UCSB’s School for Scientific Thought will also be partnering with high schools from Lompoc and Santa Maria to engage students in science while exposing them to college experiences.

“The Orfalea Foundations’ support will allow us to further our goal toward making bicycling education available to all youth countywide,” said Ed France, executive director of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition. “This school year will see the program launch our first Santa Maria after-school program in addition to more offerings hosted on the South Coast.”

— Nate Rogers is the communications manager for the Orfalea Family Foundation.

