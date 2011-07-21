Santa Barbara City Parking Lots to Close for Striping Work

The project will affect Lots 3, 4, 5 and 11

Next week the following Santa Barbara lots will be closed to the public from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Access will be maintained for deliveries and trash service.

The city’s slurry contractor will sweep first then apply the last two coats of paint to the parking lot striping.

The work will proceed, one lot per day next week as follows:

» Monday — Lot 4 (Chapala Street between Figueroa and Anapamu streets)

» Tuesday — Lot 5 and El Estero (Chapala between Anapamu and Victoria streets)

» Wednesday —Lot 3 and Shoreline East (Chapala between Carrillo and Figueroa streets)

» Thursday — Lot 11 (Anacapa between Cota and Haley streets)

» Friday — no work

The striping contractor and parking staff will post signs and fliers at all of the lots.

Construction updates and additional information are available on the Downtown Parking website.