Bedford Winery to Salute President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Author Jim Newton of Eisenhower: The White House Years to speak at Aug. 4 dinner

By Katie O'Hara for Bedford Winery | July 22, 2012 | 1:28 a.m.

A special evening honoring our 34th president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, will be held at Bedford Winery in Los Alamos on Saturday, Aug. 4. The event features a historical presentation of Eisenhower’s time in the White House by veteran journalist Jim Newton, editor-at-large of the Los Angeles Times, along with a presidential dinner.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower
Newton, author of the recently published book, Eisenhower: The White House Years, is well versed on the subject. In his book, contrary to common portrayal, Newton shows Eisenhower as a shrewd, sentimental and tempestuous leader. Rare interviews with Eisenhower’s son, John, along with declassified documents, make for a gripping and revealing narrative.

“A truly great book, spirited, balanced, and not just the story of President Eisenhower but of an era,” noted fellow author Bob Woodward. Newton’s first book was the critically acclaimed, best-selling 2006 biography Justice for All: Earl Warren and the Nation He Made.

Eisenhower was also quite the cook and an accomplished barbecuer. Although Mamie Eisenhower’s claim to culinary fame was her fudge, it was Ike who did the lion’s share of the cooking.

Winemaker Stephan Bedford will be creating a dinner based on recipes from the Eisenhower family and will be matched with Bedford wines. A wine reception at 6 p.m. precedes the dinner and is followed by Newton’s presentation.

Tickets are $40 per person and reservations can be made by calling the Bedford Winery Tasting Room at 805.344.2107 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Bedford Winery is located at 448 Bell St, off Highway 101, in Los Alamos.

Mamie’s Million-Dollar Fudge

Not only is this wonderful fudge, it is also easy and almost fool proof!

Ingredients:

4½ cups granulated sugar

2 tablesoons butter

Dash salt

1 can (13½ oz.) evaporated milk

1 package (12 oz.) semisweet chocolate pieces

12 oz. German sweet chocolate, broken up (or three 4 oz. semisweet chocolate baking squares)

1 pint (two 7 oz. jars) marshmallow creme

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups walnuts, chopped

Combine sugar, salt, butter and milk in a medium saucepan. Bring to a vigorous boil stirring often, and then let mixture boil for another 6 minutes, stirring continuously. Combine chocolates, marshmallow creme and vanilla in a medium bowl. Pour boiling syrup over chocolate mixture and hand beat until chocolate is melted. Stir in nuts. Pour fudge into a buttered 9” square pan to cool. When fully cooled cut into 1” squares. Remember it is better the second day. Store in covered tin. Makes about 30 squares.

— Katie O’Hara is a partner at Bedford Winery.

 
