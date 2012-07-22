California Wine Festival Uncorks Fun, Sun and Hundreds of Vintage Wines
Thousands of visitors and hundreds of wines add up to a successful event at Chase Palm Park
By Angela Miller-Bevan, Noozhawk Sales & Marketing Director | @NoozhawkNews
| July 22, 2012 | 3:31 a.m.
Under clear skies and balmy conditions, thousands of people thronged the California Wine Festival on Saturday at Santa Barbara’s Chase Palm Park. Hundreds of vintage California wines were there for the sampling, along with an array of gourmet foods and live music.
The festival was a benefit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
