Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:53 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Death Warrant’ Stabbing Suspect in L.A. Linked to Santa Barbara Cases

Courtney Anthony Robinson, 37, was arrested Friday night in Los Angeles

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:26 p.m. | July 21, 2012 | 7:25 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man who was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly trying to kill two homeless people within the last month in Southern California is also a suspect in two local assaults, according to authorities.

Courtney Anthony Robinson
Courtney Anthony Robinson

Courtney Anthony Robinson, 37, who had been described as a “person of interest” in a series of stabbings in Los Angeles and Santa Monica in the last few weeks, was taken into custody Friday night by Los Angeles police officers near Highland Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman.

“Apparently, he was at a fast-food restaurant and he placed a 9-1-1 call, and stated that he was the ‘death warrant’ stabber,” Eisenman said.

In each of the Southern California cases, the knife was left in the victim along with a note, which authorities have called “death warrants.”

All of the victims — in the Los Angeles area and locally — survived the attacks, officials said.

LAPD officers in the area were able to apprehend Robinson without incident moments after he made the call, said Eisenman, adding that Robinson still had the phone in his hand.

After interrogating Robinson and recovering evidence, detectives determined that he is responsible for two homeless stabbing in the LAPD’s jurisdiction, Eisenman said.

Robinson was booked on two counts of attempted murder at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, with bail set at $500,000, she said.

“Detectives also believe that Robinson is responsible for three additional stabbings — one in Santa Monica and two in the Santa Barbara area,” said Eisenman, adding that it appears Robinson targeted the victims for specific reasons, but had no relation to them.

“We’re looking at him as possibly as suspect in two incidents — one that occurred on June 26 and another than occurred on July 1,” Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said Saturday afternoon.

Because the local investigations are ongoing, Harwood said he could not provide details of those crimes.

“But our cases did not have the hallmark of the stabbings in L.A.,” Harwood said. “No notes or knives were left at the scene.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 