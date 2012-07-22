Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:42 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cowboy Up for Noozhawk as Our Fiesta Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ Rider

Don't be sheepish: Enter your cowboy or cowgirl for a ticket to ride in the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 22, 2012 | 2:40 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo has been an integral tradition celebrating Santa Barbara’s ranching heritage, and one of the highlights of the annual Fiesta excitement since its inauguration in 1924.

The rodeo will kick off Aug. 2 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, with the highly popular Professional Bull Riding competition, featuring some of the most prominent up-and-coming riders and bulls in the country.

Although tame by comparison, Noozhawk will be sponsoring a young rider in the Aug. 5 rodeo’s Mutton Bustin’ event, in which children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp. One lucky cowboy or cowgirl will be chosen to represent Noozhawk from a drawing that will be held July 30.

“The rodeo is good, old-fashioned fun for the entire family, and mutton bustin’ is one of the most entertaining and popular events,” said Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen.

“All the slots have been filled except for Noozhawk’s, so this is your last chance to enter your kid for the ride of a lifetime. Who knows? Maybe we’ll be seeing a young Valdiron de Oliveira or L.J. Jenkins mount up.”

The mutton bustin’ competition will be featured intermittently throughout the four-day rodeo, which includes events such as roping, steer stocking, barrel racing and bareback riding.

Hang on, I'll be off in a second. (Fritz Olenberger file photo / www.olenberger.com)
Hang on, I’ll be off in a second. (Fritz Olenberger file photo / www.olenberger.com)

Each of the five or six mutton bustin’ contests will take approximately 10 minutes and include around 10 riders. In addition to being judged on time and distance of the ride, contestants are also rewarded for getting in the spirit of the rodeo with cowboy or cowgirl attire.

Children who wish to compete in Sunday’s mutton bustin’ event as the Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled — are invited to apply at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Contestants must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2012, and weigh no more than 60 pounds. The Noozhawk rider — and his or her family — will receive prizes and rodeo tickets.

The rodeo will showcase professional and semi-professional riders who tour on circuits as well as local riders from ranches throughout the Central Coast who have been competing in the event for years. The show is advertised as being the only event in Santa Barbara County to feature professional bull riding.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children under 11 for the Aug. 2 PBR event; $18 for adult and $12 for children for the Aug. 3-4 evening performances; and $12 for adults and $8 for children for the 1:30 p.m. rodeo on Aug. 5. Click here to purchase tickets through Paypal until July 29 and from the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office between July 29 and Aug. 5.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 