Sensational One Night Stand Art Event Returns for Art From Scrap Benefit

For second year, Santa Barbara art lovers will have a chance to choose from the works of 200-plus professional artists

For the second year in a row, on Aug. 11, Santa Barbara’s Art From Scrap will offer art lovers, collectors and artists an exciting opportunity to participate in a One Night Stand at Brooks Institute of Photography’s Gallery 27 in downtown Santa Barbara.

One Night Stand (ONS) is an art lover’s dream and an annual fundraiser for Art From Scrap at which, for one night only, more than 200 nine-by-nine-inch works of art will be exhibited for purchase. Last year’s sold-out event attracted in excess of 400 patrons and artists, many of whom purchased original artwork, raising $40,000 to support Art From Scrap’s mission of environmental education and creative art programming.

This year’s incarnation of the ONS benefit is also in support of Art From Scrap, which is a nonprofit program of Explore Ecology, a leading environmental education and art organization, now in its 21st year of encouraging creative expression in the arts and promoting a greater understanding of environmental issues.

Contemporary artists from around the country have been personally invited to contribute artwork in all mediums. The list of artists who have accepted the ONS challenge grows daily. Architect Barry Berkus; actor/musician Jeff Bridges; singer/songwriter Jack Johnson; local art legends Joe Shea, Brad Nack and John Iwerks; environmental artist Laura Lynch; painter John Nava; and many more have already contributed their work for what promises to be the art event of the year. To that end, ONS 2012 will be held in an expanded area of Gallery 27 at Brooks Institute, 27 E. Cota St.

“Last year’s event was amazing, with so much great art and positive energy, and this year’s One Night Stand is shaping up to be even better,” said Art From Scrap executive director Cay Sanchez. “We have a larger space to accommodate more art, more guests and more excitement! This is just a fantastic way to raise awareness for the environment and creativity, and to keep our programs funded to spread the message even further.”

Aside from the fact that it’s a one-night-only event, One Night Stand has an additional enticing element of surprise: each and every work of art will be unidentified. Artists’ names will be revealed only after their artwork is purchased. Each work of art will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis for a pre-set rate of $200. The evening also includes a silent auction, festivities, food, a Patrón bar and music.

General entry (7 p.m.) tickets are $25 advanced purchase and $30 at the door. Early entry (6:30 p.m.) tickets are $100 advanced purchase and $125 at the door. Special group ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Click here to purchase tickets online, or visit Art From Scrap or call 805.884.0459 x17.

— Darla Bea Smith represents Art From Scrap.