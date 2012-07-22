Senior Alternatives Announces Opening of Santa Barbara Location

Senior Alternatives Inc. has officially opened its Santa Barbara location, which will bring much needed care management, home care and fiduciary services as well as local jobs to Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The company has been assisting clients and families in need for more than 17 years in the Bay Area.

Senior Alternatives brings to Santa Barbara an interdisciplinary team of masters-level geriatric specialists who have more than 180 years of combined experience working in areas of dementia, hospice, chronic medical conditions and disabilities. Equally impressive is the company’s fiduciary team, which includes Marlee Taxy, CPA, MBA; Janet Brush, LCSW, MSW, MSG, C-ASWCM, CLPF; and Shannon Clark, CLPF, NCG.

What makes Senior Alternatives unique?

“We use a social work model, employing bio-psycho-social assessments and specialized-care plans to document and review current concerns, as well as assist in anticipating and planning for future needs,” said Brush, owner and managing director of Senior Alternatives. “When an aging loved one begins to require assistance, it can affect the entire family; therefore, it becomes imperative to find the right team of professionals to meet their special needs.”

While Senior Alternatives’ focus is on older adults, it works with all ages where care management, home care or fiduciary services are needed.

— Shannon Clark is client services director at Senior Alternatives Inc..