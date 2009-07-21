Pacifica Hotel Company Announces $22 Million Renovation, Expansion Plans

Pacifica Hotel Company, based in Santa Barbara, on Tuesday announced that it is beginning a $22 million renovation and expansion of its Jamaica Bay Inn that will transform the familiar Marina Del Rey property into a lush Caribbean-themed resort befitting its name.

The new Jamaica Bay Inn will take advantage of the hotel’s unique location on the only beach inside the marina, an inviting arc of sand and calm water appropriately known as Mother’s Beach. The new hotel will have a colorful porte-cochere that will be a street-side landmark for the property and an elegant lobby with a sophisticated West Indies décor, rattan/wood/leather furniture and a large stone fireplace and chimney as a focal point.

The renovation’s architecture will showcase Caribbean features such as dickie-style roofs with standing seam galvanized metal roofs, plentiful balconies with white-painted woodwork and window trim, pale yellow plaster walls and green shutters. The property’s 42 guestrooms will be completely renovated, while a new, four-story building will increase total accommodations to 111 rooms by adding 69 rooms with views of the water and nearby yachts.

“Pacifica Hotel Company has always pursued a long-term strategy of investing in our premier coastal properties during economic downturns, and thereby positioning them for increased success in the upturns that follow,” president and COO Michael Barnard said. “The Jamaica Bay Inn has an incomparable location and long history in the marina, and we are now taking the property to a whole new level that reflects our optimism about the future of Marina Del Rey.”

The Mother’s Beach side of the renovated property will feature a new swimming pool and deck, as well as a shaded, lushly landscaped patio connected by a garden walk through a large lawn to the pedestrian promenade and beach. A decorative metal fence and colorful landscaped border will separate the pool deck from the promenade. The new hotel will have modern dining and meeting room facilities, as well as state-of-the-art exercise facilities.

The lobby entrance will be relocated to the intersection of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way. Additional parking for 164 vehicles will be created by removing a building that currently blocks the view of Mother’s Beach from Admiralty Way. Existing access to the site will not be changed.

The renovation is expected to take about 15 months, with the hotel scheduled to reopen in 2010. Davis Reed Construction is the general contractor on the project.

Invest West Financial/Pacifica Hotel Company is a family-owned real estate investment firm based in Santa Barbara.

— Lori Keller represents Santa Barbara-based Pacifica Hotel Company.