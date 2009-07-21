Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica Hotel Company Announces $22 Million Renovation, Expansion Plans

The Santa Barbara-based firm is beginning a 15-month transformation of its Jamaica Bay Inn in Marina Del Rey

By Lori Keller | July 21, 2009 | 12:08 p.m.

Pacifica Hotel Company, based in Santa Barbara, on Tuesday announced that it is beginning a $22 million renovation and expansion of its Jamaica Bay Inn that will transform the familiar Marina Del Rey property into a lush Caribbean-themed resort befitting its name.

The new Jamaica Bay Inn will take advantage of the hotel’s unique location on the only beach inside the marina, an inviting arc of sand and calm water appropriately known as Mother’s Beach. The new hotel will have a colorful porte-cochere that will be a street-side landmark for the property and an elegant lobby with a sophisticated West Indies décor, rattan/wood/leather furniture and a large stone fireplace and chimney as a focal point.

The renovation’s architecture will showcase Caribbean features such as dickie-style roofs with standing seam galvanized metal roofs, plentiful balconies with white-painted woodwork and window trim, pale yellow plaster walls and green shutters. The property’s 42 guestrooms will be completely renovated, while a new, four-story building will increase total accommodations to 111 rooms by adding 69 rooms with views of the water and nearby yachts.

“Pacifica Hotel Company has always pursued a long-term strategy of investing in our premier coastal properties during economic downturns, and thereby positioning them for increased success in the upturns that follow,” president and COO Michael Barnard said. “The Jamaica Bay Inn has an incomparable location and long history in the marina, and we are now taking the property to a whole new level that reflects our optimism about the future of Marina Del Rey.”

The Mother’s Beach side of the renovated property will feature a new swimming pool and deck, as well as a shaded, lushly landscaped patio connected by a garden walk through a large lawn to the pedestrian promenade and beach. A decorative metal fence and colorful landscaped border will separate the pool deck from the promenade. The new hotel will have modern dining and meeting room facilities, as well as state-of-the-art exercise facilities.

The lobby entrance will be relocated to the intersection of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way. Additional parking for 164 vehicles will be created by removing a building that currently blocks the view of Mother’s Beach from Admiralty Way. Existing access to the site will not be changed.

The renovation is expected to take about 15 months, with the hotel scheduled to reopen in 2010. Davis Reed Construction is the general contractor on the project.

Invest West Financial/Pacifica Hotel Company is a family-owned real estate investment firm based in Santa Barbara.

Click here or call 800.720.0223 for more information.

— Lori Keller represents Santa Barbara-based Pacifica Hotel Company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 