Albertsons Will Match In-Store Donations to Red Cross Chapter

By Marjorie Wass | July 22, 2008 | 6:07 p.m.

All five Albertsons supermarkets in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria will match financial contributions to the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter made by shoppers at their stores through Aug. 8.

In partnership with Food For All, customers can purchase a $1, $3 or $5 Food For All donation coupons available at each store’s check stands. All funds collected will be sent to the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter, and Albertsons will match the donations up to $25,000.

The funds raised will benefit American Red Cross local emergency preparedness and disaster response efforts in Santa Barbara County.

The American Red Cross helps people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. Last year, almost a million volunteers and 35,000 employees helped victims of almost 75,000 disasters, and taught lifesaving skills to millions.

Locally, the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter has provided services to more than 30,000 people in Santa Barbara County in the past year and has distributed disaster preparedness and health and safety materials to more than 13,900 schoolchildren, seniors and community members.

The Red Cross is not a government agency. It relies on donations of time and money to do its work. For more information, call the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter at 805.687.1331 in Santa Barbara, at 805.928.0778 in Santa Maria or at 805.736.5110 in Lompoc.

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.

