Celebrate Summer With the Maritime Museum on Saturday

In celebration of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s eighth birthday, visit the museum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and take part in an activity-filled Summer Celebration featuring environmentally focused crafts, engaging programs and tours for the whole family.

Also on hand will be partner organizations committed to protecting our oceans, leading activities and sharing information.

Don’t forget to check out our totally-tubular surf exhibit and the premiere of the museum’s “Surf Saturday Films,” which capture just one way Santa Barbarians enjoy the local environment.

The museum is offering special admission rates for this festive occasion: $2 for adults, seniors, students and youths; free for children age 6 or younger.

Arrive early as the first 50 visitors to the museum will be admitted free.

For more information, call 805.962.8404, ext.115.

Jennifer Guess is a public relations representative.