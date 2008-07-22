Foresters Take Down Rattlers, Bringing Win Streak to 12

The Santa Barbara Foresters (28-14, 14-9) complete a sweep of the four-game series against the San Luis Obispo Rattlers (27-20, 15-11), winning big 14-1.

The victory brings the Foresters’ win streak to 12 and puts the Foresters atop the California Collegiate League standings.

Eric Oliver hit a three-run home run, finishing 3-5 with five RBIs. Shortstop Sean Nicol goes 3-4 and scores four runs. Center-fielder Chad Mozingo out of Rice goes 4-4 with two runs and two RBIs, but was part of an interesting inning.

Mozingo called a timeout before Brandan Moe threw a pitch, but was in the middle of his windup. Mozingo stepped out of the box, but Moe continued to throw the pitch inches away from Mozingo’s face. He threw his bat down and proceeded to charge the mound. The home plate umpire had to hold him back as both benches cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Moe was ejected from the game and was later kicked off the Rattlers team.

The Foresters will try to keep the winning streak going with a game against the Santa Maria Indians at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Eddie Fabello represents the Santa Barbara Foresters.

SLO Rattlers at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 21 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

SLO Rattlers 1 (27-20,15-11 CCL) SB Foresters 14 (28-14,14-9 CCL)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Busby 2b…................ 1 1 0 0 Mozingo, Chad rf/cf…..... 4 2 4 2

Davis 3b…................ 3 0 1 0 Yost, Chase cf…......... 1 0 0 0

Lytle lf…................ 3 0 0 1 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 2 1 0 2

Moriarty ph/lf…......... 1 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe ph/3b…..... 1 1 0 0

Harrison rf…............. 2 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 5 2 3 5

Nadalsky rf…............ 1 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 1 2 1

Laubach dh….............. 2 0 0 0 Keyes, Kevin ph/lf…..... 1 0 0 0

Howell 1b…............... 3 0 1 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 4 0 2 0

Ferguson cf…............. 4 0 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie ph/rf.. 1 0 1 2

Murdesich ss…............ 4 0 1 0 Engrav, Ryan c….......... 5 0 0 1

Farris c…................ 3 0 1 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 1 1 0

Radeke p…................ 0 0 0 0 Castro, Erik dh…......... 3 1 2 0

Keehn p…................ 0 0 0 0 McMurray, Casey dh…..... 2 1 1 0

Moe p….................. 0 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 4 3 0

Smith p…................ 0 0 0 0 Andrew, Carson p…........ 0 0 0 0

Suarez, Bryan p…........ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 27 1 4 1 Totals….................. 41 14 19 13

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SLO Rattlers…..... 100 000 000 - 1 4 2

SB Foresters…..... 001 302 53X - 14 19 0

—————————————————————-

E - Murdesich; Farris. DP - Foresters 3. LOB - Rattlers 8; Foresters 13. 2B -

Mozingo; Oliver; Miller; Castro. 3B - St. John. HR - Oliver. HBP - Busby; Laubach;

Farris; Siddons; Oliver. SH - Busby. SF - Goetz; Medchill; Engrav. SB - Mozingo 2.

SLO Rattlers IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Radeke L,5-3…........... 5.0 8 4 4 2 4 1 0 1 0 23 27 4 7

Keehn ..................... 0.1 3 2 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 1 0

Moe ....................... 0.2 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 2

Smith ..................... 2.0 6 6 5 2 1 1 0 1 0 11 15 4 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Andrew, Carson W,4-0…... 7.0 3 1 1 5 5 1 0 3 0 21 30 8 6

Suarez, Bryan ............. 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 6 6 1 2

WP - Radeke; Keehn; Smith; Andrew. HBP - by Andrew (Busby); by Andrew (Laubach); by

Radeke (Oliver); by Andrew (Farris); by Smith (Siddons). PB - Engrav 2.

Strikeouts - Davis 2; Nadalsky; Laubach; Howell; Ferguson; Murdesich; Oliver;

Medchill; Keyes; Cook, S.; Nicol. Walks - Busby; Davis; Harrison; Laubach; Howell;

Mozingo; Goetz; St. John; Cook, S.; Nicol.

Umpires -

Start: 5:00 Time: 3:10 Attendance: 200

Moe faced 2 batters in the 7th.

Game: 072108

Play-by-Play

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

SLO Rattlers…..... 100 000 000 - 1 4 2

SB Foresters…..... 001 302 53X - 14 19 0

—————————————————————-

SLO Rattlers starters: 10/2b Busby; 4/3b Davis; 25/lf Lytle; 7/rf Harrison; 27/dh

Laubach; 23/1b Howell; 45/cf Ferguson; 0/ss Murdesich; 20/c Farris; 39/p Radeke;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill;

1/cf Miller; 37/c Engrav; 6/2b Cook, S.; 4/dh Castro; 8/ss Nicol; 36/p Andrew;

SLO Rattlers 1st - Busby hit by pitch. Busby advanced to second on a passed

ball. Busby advanced to third on a passed ball. Davis struck out swinging. Lytle

grounded out to ss, RBI; Busby scored. Harrison walked. Laubach hit by pitch;

Harrison advanced to second. Howell walked; Laubach advanced to second; Harrison

advanced to third. Ferguson struck out swinging. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3

LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled up the middle. Goetz flied out to rf.

Mozingo stole second. Oliver struck out looking. Medchill struck out swinging. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 2nd - Murdesich struck out swinging. Farris singled. Busby

grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b; Farris out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit,

0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Miller singled. Engrav flied out to rf. Cook, S. grounded

out to p; Miller advanced to second. Castro grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 3rd - Davis singled through the left side. Lytle flied out to

cf. Harrison grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b; Davis out on the play. 0

runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Nicol singled to left field. Nicol advanced to second on a

wild pitch. Mozingo singled; Nicol advanced to third. Goetz grounded out to 2b, RBI;

Mozingo advanced to second; Nicol scored. Oliver lined out to lf. Medchill singled;

Mozingo advanced to third. Miller reached on a fielder’s choice; Medchill out at

second ss to 2b. 1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 4th - Laubach struck out looking. Howell singled. Ferguson flied

out to cf. Murdesich flied out to lf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Engrav grounded out to 2b. Cook, S. walked. Castro

singled; Cook, S. advanced to third. Nicol walked; Castro advanced to second.

Mozingo singled, 2 RBI; Nicol advanced to third; Castro scored; Cook, S. scored.

Goetz flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Nicol scored. Mozingo stole second. Oliver hit by

pitch. Medchill grounded out to 2b. 3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 5th - Farris hit by pitch. Busby grounded out to p, SAC, bunt;

Farris advanced to second. Davis struck out swinging. Lytle flied out to lf. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Miller out at first 1b to p. Engrav reached on an error by

ss. Cook, S. struck out looking. Castro doubled; Engrav advanced to third. Nicol

struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 6th - Harrison grounded out to 2b. Laubach walked. Howell popped

up to 1b. Ferguson lined out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Keehn to p for Radeke. Mozingo doubled. Mozingo advanced

to third on a wild pitch. Goetz walked. Oliver singled, RBI; Goetz advanced to

third; Mozingo scored. Medchill flied out to rf, SAC, RBI; Goetz scored. Miller

doubled; Oliver advanced to third. Moe to p for Keehn. Engrav reached on a fielder’s

choice; Miller advanced to third; Oliver out at home 3b to c. Cook, S. grounded out

to 3b. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 7th - Murdesich flied out to cf. Farris flied out to cf. Busby

walked. Busby advanced to second on a wild pitch. Davis walked. Moriarty pinch hit

for Lytle. Moriarty grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2

LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Moriarty to lf. McMurray to dh for Castro. McMurray

singled. Nicol singled; McMurray advanced to second. Smith to p for Moe. Mozingo

walked; Nicol advanced to second; McMurray advanced to third. Siddons pinch hit for

Goetz. Siddons flied out to rf; Mozingo advanced to second; Nicol advanced to third;

McMurray scored on an error by c, unearned. Oliver homered, 3 RBI; Mozingo scored;

Nicol scored. St. John pinch hit for Miller. Medchill singled, advanced to second on

the throw. St. John walked. Medchill advanced to third on a wild pitch. Engrav flied

out to cf, SAC, RBI; Medchill scored, unearned. Cook, S. singled; St. John advanced

to second. McMurray popped up to ss. 5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 8th - Mozingo to cf. Siddons to 3b. St. John to rf. Suarez to p

for Andrew. Nadalsky to rf for Harrison. Nadalsky struck out. Laubach popped up to

1b. Howell struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Nicol singled. Yost to cf for Mozingo. Yost grounded out

to p; Nicol advanced to second. Siddons hit by pitch. Oliver doubled, RBI; Siddons

advanced to third; Nicol scored. Keyes pinch hit for Medchill. Keyes struck out. St.

John tripled, 2 RBI; Oliver scored; Siddons scored. Engrav flied out to cf. 3

runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SLO Rattlers 9th - Keyes to lf. Ferguson grounded out to 2b. Murdesich

singled. Farris grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b; Murdesich out on the play.

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Line score

SB Foresters 14, SLO Rattlers 1 (Jul 21, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA)

———————————————————————————————————

SLO Rattlers…..... 100 000 000 - 1 4 2 (27-20, 15-11 CCL)

SB Foresters…..... 001 302 53X - 14 19 0 (28-14, 14-9 CCL)

———————————————————————————————————

Pitchers: SLO Rattlers - Radeke; Keehn(6); Moe(6); Smith(7). SB Foresters - Andrew; Suarez(8).

Win-Andrew(4-0) Loss-Radeke(5-3) T-3:10 A-200

HR SBF - Oliver.

Moe faced 2 batters in the 7th.

Game: 072108