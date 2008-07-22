Foresters Top League Standings, Extend Win Streak to 13

It wasn’t pretty, but the Santa Barbara Foresters (29-14,15-9) got it done and beat the Santa Maria Indians 2-1 on Tuesday.

The victory brings the Foresters’ win streak to 13 and extends the team’s California Collegiate League lead to 1.5 games.

The Foresters scored two runs in the sixth inning, but only one was earned. The bases were loaded as Andre Miller hit a pitch back to the mound, but Indians pitcher Jason Mitchell fielded the ball and overthrew the catcher, allowing the two runs to score.

Austin Fleet (2-0) pitched 6.2 innings, striking out four and only giving up five hits, including a solo home run by Matt Bodenchuck that accounted for the Indians’ only run.

In the eighth inning with runners on second and third and only one out, Michael Brady struck out Matt Bodenchuck and Jimmy Middleberger flew out to center.

Joey Cutler came in the ninth inning and retired the side for his eighth save.

The Foresters continue league play and head down to Thousand Oaks to play Conejo Oaks at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Santa Maria Indians at SB Foresters

July 22 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka Stadium)

Santa Maria Indians 1, SB Foresters 2 (29-14,15-9 CCL)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Reed 2b…................. 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 2 1 1 0

Hensley c…............... 4 0 2 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 1 2 0

Dodos cf…................ 4 0 2 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 2 0 0 0

Meagher 1b….............. 3 0 0 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 3 0 0 1

Bodenchuck rf…........... 3 1 1 1 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 3 0 0 0

Mittleberg J dh…......... 4 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 3 0 0 0

Dotzler 3b….............. 4 0 1 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 3 0 0 0

Benevidez ss…............ 2 0 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 3 0 0 0

Rossman ph…............. 1 0 0 0 Siddons, Joe 3b…......... 3 0 1 0

Conrad lf…............... 4 0 1 0 Fleet, Austin p…......... 0 0 0 0

Lechuga p…............... 0 0 0 0 Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0

Mitchell p…............. 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 32 1 7 1 Totals….................. 26 2 4 1

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Santa Maria Indians. 010 000 000 - 1 7 1

SB Foresters…..... 000 002 00X - 2 4 0

—————————————————————-

E - Mitchell. LOB - Indians 8; Foresters 5. 2B - Dotzler; Nicol. HR - Bodenchuck.

HBP - Mozingo. CS - Bodenchuck; Siddons.

Santa Maria Indians IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Lechuga L….............. 5.1 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 1 0 16 19 4 8

Mitchell .................. 2.2 2 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 10 12 2 3

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Fleet, Austin W,2-0….... 6.2 5 1 1 4 4 1 0 0 0 23 27 7 7

Brady, Michael ............ 1.1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 6 2 1

Cutler, Joey S,8…....... 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 0 1

WP - Fleet. HBP - by Lechuga (Mozingo).

Strikeouts - Reed 2; Bodenchuck; Dotzler 2; Conrad 2; Miller; Medchill 2; Cook, S..

Walks - Reed; Meagher; Bodenchuck; Benevidez; Mozingo; Miller 2; Oliver.

Umpires -

Start: 5:05 Time: 2:30 Attendance: 180

Game: 072208

Santa Maria Indians starters: 26/2b Reed; 24/c Hensley; 2/cf Dodos; 12/1b Meagher; 25/rf Bodenchuck; 15/dh

Mittleberg J; 17/3b Dotzler; 20/ss Benevidez; 9/lf Conrad; 5/p Lechuga;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 40/c Rupp;

15/dh McMurray; 6/2b Cook, S.; 10/3b Siddons; 20/p Fleet;

Santa Maria Indians 1st - Reed struck out swinging. Hensley grounded out to 2b. Dodos singled. Meagher

flied out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo singled, bunt. Nicol singled; Mozingo advanced to second. Miller reached on a

fielder’s choice; Nicol out at second ss to 2b; Mozingo advanced to third. Miller out at second p to 1b

to ss, picked off. Oliver walked. Medchill grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 2nd - Bodenchuck homered to right center, RBI. Mittleberg J grounded out to ss. Dotzler

struck out looking. Benevidez walked. Conrad flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Rupp flied out to cf. McMurray grounded out to 1b unassisted. Cook, S. grounded out to

ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 3rd - Reed struck out, out at first c to 1b. Hensley lined out to ss. Dodos grounded

out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Siddons flied out to cf. Mozingo hit by pitch. Mozingo out at second p to 1b to ss to p

to 2b, picked off. Nicol flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 4th - Meagher popped up to 2b. Bodenchuck walked. Mittleberg J flied out to cf.

Bodenchuck out at second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Miller struck out swinging. Oliver grounded out to ss. Medchill struck out swinging. 0

runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 5th - Dotzler grounded out to 3b. Benevidez flied out to rf. Conrad singled up the

middle. Reed walked; Conrad advanced to second. Hensley singled; Reed advanced to second; Conrad advanced

to third, out at home cf to c. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Rupp grounded out to ss. McMurray grounded out to 3b. Cook, S. flied out to rf. 0 runs,

0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 6th - Dodos lined out to 1b. Meagher walked. Meagher advanced to second on a wild

pitch. Bodenchuck grounded out to ss. Mittleberg J grounded out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Siddons grounded out to 1b unassisted, bunt. Mozingo walked. Mitchell to p for Lechuga.

Nicol doubled, ground-rule; Mozingo advanced to third. Miller walked. Oliver reached on a fielder’s

choice, RBI, advanced to second; Miller advanced to third; Nicol advanced to third, scored on an error by

p, unearned; Mozingo scored. Medchill struck out swinging. Rupp flied out to rf. 2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error,

2 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 7th - Dotzler doubled. Benevidez out at first p to 2b; Dotzler advanced to third.

Conrad struck out, out at first c to 1b. Brady to p for Fleet. Reed flied out to rf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - McMurray flied out to cf. Cook, S. struck out looking. Siddons singled. Siddons out at

second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 8th - Hensley singled. Dodos singled; Hensley advanced to second. Meagher out at first

1b to p; Dodos advanced to second; Hensley advanced to third. Bodenchuck struck out swinging. Mittleberg

J lined out to cf. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Mozingo out at first 1b to p. Nicol grounded out to 3b. Miller walked. Oliver grounded

out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Santa Maria Indians 9th - Cutler to p for Brady. Dotzler struck out swinging. Rossman pinch hit for

Benevidez. Rossman grounded out to 2b. Conrad struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.