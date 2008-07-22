Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:02 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Grant to Put South Coast Railroad Museum Project on Fast Track

The museum will use the nearly $25,000 to produce an updated 100-page history of the Goleta Depot.

By Emily Kryder | July 22, 2008 | 8:38 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday a Museums for America grant of $24,712 for the South Coast Railroad Museum.

Museums for America is the Institute for American Research’s largest grant program for museums, and supports projects and activities that build museums’ capacity to serve their communities.

This year, IMLS received 371 applications for Museums for America grants. The South Coast Railroad Museum was one of 154 projects to be selected for a grant and will use the funding for a project titled Goleta Depot: The History of an Enduring Community Landmark.

The museum will produce an updated and enhanced edition of a 100-page history of the Goleta Depot, which has been out of print for more than two decades. Spanish and English versions of the text will be available in print and online. The new edition will provide information about the depot as well as engage its audience by making connections to the everyday lives of its readers.

“This is a remarkable achievement for the South Coast Railroad Museum,” Capps said. “The Goleta Depot has played an important role in our community for decades, and it’s important that we celebrate that rich heritage and preserve this local history for future generations.”

“The award of this IMLS grant is great news and a wonderful opportunity for the South Coast Railroad Museum,” said Gary Coombs Ph.D., director of the South Coast Railroad Museum. “The grant funds will make it possible for us to update and expand the history of Goleta Depot that was first published back in 1982 and which has been out of print for 20 years. We are especially excited that the final product will be available in a full-color digital version, as well as in traditional printed form.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 