Music Academy Cues Up Three Major Concerts

The Music Academy of the West, in addition to the masterclasses, picnic concerts and other events, will offer three major concerts before the end of the month.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre, the Academy Faculty Artists will offer another in their series of Chamberfest recitals. The piano will be in the spotlight, although there will be other instruments in evidence, as required.

First on the program — and, one is tempted to say, first in the hearts of academy devotees — magical collaborators Warren Jones and Anne Epperson will jostle each other on the bench in a performance of Franz Schubert’s Marches caratéristiques for Piano 4 Hands in C Major, Opus 121, Nos. 1 and 2. Then, Margaret McDonald, Natasha Kislenko and John Churchwell will be seated very carefully to play Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Valse and Romance for Piano 6 Hands.

After such spectacular romantic keyboard-tickling, our hearts will be eased back to their normal rates by Franz Josef Haydn’s Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in C Major — perfect music, perfectly rendered by Warren Jones on piano, Kathleen Winkler on violin and Alan Stepansky on the cello.

Maestro Benjamin Kamins follows with Karl Korte’s Demiola for solo bassoon (Korte, born in 1928, was a student of Peter Mennin, William Bergsma and Vincent Persichetti at Juilliard and later studied Otto Luening, Goffredo Petrassi and Aaron Copland).

Kislenko, violinist Jeff Thayer and Stepansky will play the earlier, much briefer, of Rachmaninoff’s two Trios Elégiaques — this one, in G minor, was a student composition, but didn’t come to light until after the composer’s death. It is a compact and gleaming little gem.

The evening will conclude with Claude Debussy’s En Blanc et Noir (In White and Black) for two pianos, played by the consummate artist Jerome Lowenthal and Academy Fellow Christopher Schmidt.

Reserved seating is $38. Call 805.963.0761.

Saturday will bring the concert that for many is one of the highlights of the Summer Festival: Concerto Night, in which the Academy students (fellows) who have won the competition get to solo in front of the Festival Orchestra — this year conducted by Daniel Hege, music director of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. in the Lobero Theatre.

The soloists and works played will include violist John Stulz playing two movements of William Walton’s Viola Concerto in A Minor; clarinetist Laura Odegaard in Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto (1947-48), which was commissioned and premiered by Benny Goodman; violinist Joshua Weilerstein in two movements of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in a minor, Opus 77; and pianist Christopher Schmitt brings the evening to a bravura finish taking the lead in Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major.

Pianist Sun-A Park was chosen by the judges as first alternate. If circumstances should put her on stage, she will perform Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Reserved seating is $51. Call 805.963.0761.

The Chamberfest recital at 8 p.m. July 29 at the Lobero Theatre will feature, in addition to the Academy Faculty Artists and Fellows, composer and pianist William Bolcom and mezzo-soprano Joan Morris. Bolcom, whose opera The Wedding will be given its West Coast premiere at the academy this summer, is a composer in residence.

William Bolcom’s Quintet for Brass (Paul Merkelo and Academy Fellow, trumpets; Eli Epstein, horn; Mark Lawrence, trombone; Academy Fellow, tuba), Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s string sextet Souvenir de Florence (Kathleen Winkler and Academy Fellow, violins; Donald McInnes and Academy Fellow, violas; and Alan Stepansky and Academy Fellow, cellos), Pierre Gabaye’s Récréation (Paul Merkelo, trumpet; Eli Epstein, horn; Mark Lawrence, trombone; and Margaret McDonald, piano), Arthur Bliss’s Conversations [1920] (Timothy Day, flute; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, oboe and English horn; Jeff Thayer, violin; Donald McInnes, viola; and Alan Stepansky, cello), and a selection of William Bolcom’s Cabaret Songs — with lyrics by Arnold Weinstein (William Bolcom, piano, and Joan Morris, mezzo-soprano).

Reserved seating is $38. Call 805.963.0761.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.