UCSB’s Brontsema New Chairman of NCAA Baseball Rules Committee

UCSB baseball coach Bob Brontsema has been selected as chairman of the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee.

Brontsema, in his third year as a member of the committee, was recommended for the position on Thursday.

“I am excited for the opportunity,” Brontsema said. “I have enjoyed my time on the committee, and to be recommended as the chair is quite an honor.”



This year, the committee voted to reinforce several rules in place to address the pace of play. It also made a point of emphasis for umpires and coaches to be aware of the consequences of some team celebrations, particularly during a live ball. Finally, the committee voted to require first- and third-base coaches to wear helmets beginning with the 2009 season. The helmet rule was instituted in Major League Baseball this season.



Brontsema has been UCSB’s head baseball coach for 15 seasons. In 2008, his team had one of its best seasons ever, posting a 35-21 overall record.

During the season, Brontsema also recorded the 400th win of his coaching career. Overall, he has been a part of the Gaucho program continuously since he arrived as a player in 1982.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.