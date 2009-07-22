Bringing Our Community Home Welcomes New Executive Director

Bringing Our Community Home, the nonprofit organization coordinating the 10-Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness in Santa Barbara County has announced John Buttny as its new executive director.

Buttny was previously project coordinator for Bringing Our Community Home, and was appointed to the position of interim executive director after the Feb. 21 resignation of Executive Director Roger Heroux because of health reasons. He was recently appointed executive director.

Buttny brings more than 30 years of community leadership and public service experience to the organization. Most recently in his roles as staff to the six Project Working Committees involved in the development of the 10-year plan, and as a member of the Santa Barbara County Housing Advisory Subcommittee on Homelessness.

“The governing board is looking to John’s leadership as we move closer to our goal of eradicating homelessness in Santa Barbara County by 2018,” said Jeanette Duncan, Bringing Our Community Home governing board chairwoman and executive director of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

Buttny served as executive staff to the 3rd District supervisor in Santa Barbara County for 20 years. He is a member of the Hospital Discharge Planning Group formed to prevent the discharge of homeless people back to the streets.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.