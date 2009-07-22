Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 101 Project Includes Closing Cabrillo On-Ramp for Good

Meanwhile, a roundabout along Coast Village Road is slated to come full circle in a few months

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 22, 2009 | 10:27 p.m.

Most highway projects have gradual results, but the permanent closure of the Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp to Highway 101 will have a sudden effect on drivers.

The southbound on-ramp will be closed permanently as soon as Aug. 3 and may not be replaced with another.

The ramp closure is part of a four-phase project to ease congestion in the Highway 101 corridor from Milpas Street in Santa Barbara to Mussel Shoals in Ventura County. The project is led by Caltrans and is primarily sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Closing the left-hand on-ramp is necessary because of space constraints, given the addition of a lane in both northbound and southbound directions, and to eliminate conflicting traffic movement on the highway, said Gregg Hart, SBCAG public information and government affairs coordinator.

The added lane eventually will become a carpool lane, and having left-hand entrances onto the freeway would become problematic, Hart said. There would be too many conflicting traffic patterns and lane changing, which can lead to congestion, he said.

Also, some drivers use the Cabrillo entrance to skip the queue that backs up through downtown Santa Barbara, and eliminating the ramp should keep traffic flowing, he said.

“We’re pretty confident this is going to work,” he said.

However, those involved with the project are looking at the option of adding a right-hand on-ramp at Cabrillo farther along in the project, but the environmental impact report would have to be conducted first. Right-hand on-ramps aren’t as much of a congestion issue since they don’t often slow down the fast lane, he said.

“There’s not enough funding to solve the Cabrillo on-ramp issue with one phase,” Hart said.

The $53 million phase one area under construction includes adding lanes between Milpas and Hot Springs Road and adding a roundabout at the confluence of Cabrillo, Hot Springs, Coast Village Road and Old Coast Highway.

Hart said the additional southbound lane will not be a carpool lane until there’s enough length of road to justify it, possibly not until the entire 13.3-mile project is completed.

“It doesn’t work for (carpool lanes) to be in two-mile chunks,” he said.

Additional ramp changes include a new Milpas off-ramp.

It’s possible the Sheffield Drive left-hand southbound on-ramp, near Summerland, also will be closed since hilly on-ramps cause drivers to slow down while trying to merge into the fast lane, Hart said.

The roundabout construction is about a third done and will be functional in a few months. The detours have to be integrated and part of Coast Village Road must be closed during construction.

Its slated completion date is in November, but some aspects of the project have finished ahead of schedule.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 