Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Local Candlelight Vigil Planned for Leonard Peltier

AIM of Santa Barbara is organizing the gathering Monday, the eve of a U.S. Parole Commission review

By Corine Fairbanks | July 22, 2009 | 10:37 p.m.

The American Indian Movement of Santa Barbara, a grassroots-based organization, invites the public to a candlelight ceremony and rally on Monday calling for the freedom of Leonard Peltier.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Parole Commission in Lewisburg, Penn., will review the case of Peltier, an activist and AIM member in prison for more than three decades after being convicted in 1977 for the murder of two FBI agents killed during a 1975 shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Please bring a candle and/or a flashlight to participate.

All drummers and singers, dancers, community youth and elders, solidarity organizations and religious groups are urged to participate.

Invited speakers include Kathy Peltier and various members of the AIM.

Leonard Peltier has been widely recognized for his humanitarian works and has won several human rights awards, including the North Star Frederick Douglas Award, the Federation of Labour (Ontario, Canada) Humanist of the Year Award, the Human Rights Commission of Spain International Human Rights Prize and the 2004 Silver Arrow Award for Lifetime Achievement. In 2008, Peltier was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the fifth consecutive year.

Click here or call 805.212.4947 for more information.

— Corine Fairbanks represents the American Indian Movement of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 