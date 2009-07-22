Local Candlelight Vigil Planned for Leonard Peltier

AIM of Santa Barbara is organizing the gathering Monday, the eve of a U.S. Parole Commission review

The American Indian Movement of Santa Barbara, a grassroots-based organization, invites the public to a candlelight ceremony and rally on Monday calling for the freedom of Leonard Peltier.



On Tuesday, the U.S. Parole Commission in Lewisburg, Penn., will review the case of Peltier, an activist and AIM member in prison for more than three decades after being convicted in 1977 for the murder of two FBI agents killed during a 1975 shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens, 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara. Please bring a candle and/or a flashlight to participate.

All drummers and singers, dancers, community youth and elders, solidarity organizations and religious groups are urged to participate.



Invited speakers include Kathy Peltier and various members of the AIM.

Leonard Peltier has been widely recognized for his humanitarian works and has won several human rights awards, including the North Star Frederick Douglas Award, the Federation of Labour (Ontario, Canada) Humanist of the Year Award, the Human Rights Commission of Spain International Human Rights Prize and the 2004 Silver Arrow Award for Lifetime Achievement. In 2008, Peltier was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the fifth consecutive year.

Click here or call 805.212.4947 for more information.

— Corine Fairbanks represents the American Indian Movement of Santa Barbara.