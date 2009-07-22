New IT Manager Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Javier Ortiz will serve its offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo and 38 properties on the Central Coast

Javier Ortiz has joined Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as its information technology manager, Executive Director Jeanette Duncan announced.

Ortiz will maintain internal and external network systems administration at Peoples’ corporate offices in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara and 38 properties on the Central Coast.

A Santa Barbara native, Ortiz previously worked for a private computer consulting firm. He also has worked independently as a computer consultant and for Star Telecom in Santa Barbara.

Ortiz lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and two daughters. He enjoys running and walking in Santa Barbara with his family.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization with 39 years of experience developing affordable housing and community facilities for low-income and special needs households.

— Annette Montoya is the corporate communications manager for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.